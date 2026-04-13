Rohit Sharma was a frustrated man even before the Mumbai Indians' 241-run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru began at the Wankhede Stadium in an IPL 2026 match on Sunday. The former MI captain could be seen visibly irritated as his bat was subjected to the 'gauge test' by BCCI match officials. He tried to convince the official that there was no issue with his bat. Even Tilak Varma joined the conversation. After much effort, the bat passed the test. Tilak then pointed out that the official might have been holding the gauge the wrong way.

What is IPL bat gauge Test?

In a departure from the norm, on-field umpires started making random checks on the dimensions of the bats during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage. Checking the bat dimensions is a prevalent protocol but till the 2024 edition, the process was followed inside the confines of the dressing room. However, the BCCI, in its bid to stay more vigilant in times of brutal power-hitting, has allowed the match officials to check any piece of willow if they deem required, even during a live game.

Rohit Sharma got angry at the umpire while checking the thickness of the bat .pic.twitter.com/ttvTGA0BCb — Roesque (@LVR_HYPER09) April 12, 2026

As per specified dimensions, the width of bat face should not exceed 4.25 inches (10.79 cm). The thickness of the middle of the bat (bulged part) can't exceed 2.64 inches (6.7 cm).

The maximum width of the edge can't surpass 1.56 inch (4 cm). The height of the bat can't be more than 38 inches (96.4 cm) from top of handle to the base.

Talking about the match, brilliant, blazing half-centuries by Phil Salt (78) and Rajat Patidar (53), followed by some fine restrictive bowling, helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hand five-time champions Mumbai Indians an 18-run defeat in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Salt and Patidar put up a sensational display of power-hitting as they rained sixes on their way to half-centuries, and with Virat Kohli contributing a sedate 50, RCB posted a challenging 240/4 in their 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians' ambitious chase of a record-high target at Wankhede fizzled out after former skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury and had to retire hurt for 19 off 13 balls. Sherfane Rutherford hammered an unbeaten 71 off 31 balls, smashing nine sixes towards the fag end of the match after Hardik Pandya (40) and Ryan Rickelton (37) raised the hopes a bit at the start. Mumbai Indians eventually finished with 222/5 in 20 overs, falling short by 18 runs to slump to their third defeat in a row.

RCB won their third game in four matches, moving up to six points and the third spot in the points table, behind Rajasthan Royals (8) and Punjab Kings (7).

With agency inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans