Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Tuesday night after he was caught by TV cameras vaping inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings. Parag, who has not had the best of times with the bat this IPL, was seen inhaling an e-cigarette - commonly referred to as vaping - during the live broadcast of the game. The act, which was captured on camera, triggered an immediate reaction on social media. Parag scored a 16-ball 29 in his team's successful chase of 223.

According to a report by news agency PTI, IPL and BCCI officials involved in the conduct of the tournament termed it a careless act in the age of social media and prying TV cameras.

"A lot of players consume e-cigarettes, but they don't do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around. With Parag caught vaping so openly, the BCCI might be forced to act," said a well-placed IPL source.

The Indian government banned e-cigarettes in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale, and distribution. As per the law, offenders face imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of Rs 1 lakh for a first-time offence.

However, a report by Times Now, quoting unnamed sources, has claimed that there will be no punishment for Parag as there is "no provision" in the IPL rulebook to penalise a player for vaping. The BCCI may, however, issue him a warning for his actions. The report added that Parag is unlikely to face serious punishment.

Meanwhile, a report in The Indian Express, quoting an unnamed BCCI official, stated that the board would seek an explanation from the Rajasthan Royals captain.

"We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take a further course of action," the official was quoted as saying.

This is not the first controversy to hit the Royals this season. Earlier this month, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh for breaching PMOA protocol after being found using his mobile phone in the dugout

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