Rishabh Pant's future at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is up in the air. Pant stepped down as LSG captain on Friday after two unsuccessful IPL seasons, following the franchise's blockbuster Rs 27 crore purchase of the player. However, LSG Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody remained tight-lipped on Pant's future at the franchise as a player. Speaking after the announcement of Pant's departure as captain, Moody revealed that it would take a "long time" to review the failure of IPL 2026, after which they will decide which players to take forward.

Moody acknowledged the question mark regarding Pant's future at the franchise, but stressed on other issues first.

"Yeah, look, that's an obvious question, but we as a franchise recognise that the tournaments aren't even finished yet. It's going to take a long time for us to debrief, review the whole squad and what we are looking to do - what brand of cricket do we want to play and who's going to play a role in that moving forward," Moody said, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

Moody admitted that Pant's request to step down from captaincy didn't come as a huge surprise, given that the franchise were already considering a change in leadership.

"I think I made the statement at the end of our last game that we needed to consider a leadership reset, and I think everyone knew that. The last three years for the franchise - they've come seventh, seventh and 10th, so we need to look at things. I've only just moved into this position over the last few months. It's one of the things I think that from a holistic point of view, I need to look at every department of cricket to make sure that we return to a side that is competing in finals," Moody explained.

With LSG finishing rock-bottom in the IPL 2026 points table, it will be interesting to see what steps the franchise takes ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

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