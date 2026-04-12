Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant admitted that his side fell short with the bat and failed to capitalise on the opportunities presented in the game after their defeat to the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, conceding that the total on the board was below par on a surface that demanded more application. “Definitely not enough runs. There's nothing from the fact that they bowled well,” Pant said after the loss, acknowledging the role played by Gujarat's disciplined bowling attack in keeping LSG in check.

Reflecting on the nature of the pitch, Pant stressed that a higher total would have made a significant difference. “I think in a wicket like this, a score like 170 to 180 is a really good score. But, you know, the wicket kept on falling and they put enough pressure on us to get those wickets going,” he added, pointing to the regular loss of wickets that prevented his side from building momentum.

Despite the shortfall, Pant believed there were still moments where the game could have tilted in LSG's favour. “On a wicket like this, like I said, 170 to 180 is a good score. But at the same time, you know, you still have opportunities. I wouldn't say I'm a hard guy. So there were opportunities in the game. We just couldn't grab it enough,” he noted, highlighting missed chances across phases.

The LSG captain also backed his batting unit, urging patience as the tournament progresses. “See, definitely it's a great lineup. But the tournament has just started here, you know. We're not putting pressure on players because especially the senior guys, they know what to do,” Pant said.

Acknowledging that form can fluctuate, he remained confident in the group's ability to bounce back. “Yeah, there are times when you perform and you just couldn't. But at the same time, you know, the trust and belief in the camp is enough. And we know he's going to come soon enough. It's always positive,” he added.

LSG will look to regroup quickly as they aim to address their batting concerns and return stronger in their upcoming fixture on Wednesday against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

--IANS

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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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