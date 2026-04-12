Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli was a notable absentee from the field during Mumbai Indians' (MI) chase at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Kohli, who struck a composed 38-ball 50 earlier in the day, was sidelined by an ankle issue, with Jacob Bethell taking his place in the outfield for the high-stakes chase. Coincidentally, as Kohli was spotted watching from the RCB dressing room, MI's Rohit Sharma was also forced to leave the field after sustaining a hamstring injury. The sight of both these modern-day greats struggling with fitness concerns during the same match has left fans anxious about their availability for the remainder of the season.

Earlier in the day, Kohli scripted a huge record, becoming the first player to score 1,000 runs against Mumbai Indians.

During his knock, Virat held one end steady as Phil Salt and skipper Rajat Patidar fired massive sixes, scoring 50 in 38 balls, with five fours and a six, at a strike rate of over 131.

Now against MI, Virat has scored 1,030 runs in 36 innings at an average of 32.18 and a strike rate of 129.23, with a best score of 92* and seven fifties.

In his four innings in this edition of the season so far, Virat has made 179 runs at an average of 59.66, with a strike rate of 162.72, including two fifties and a best score of 69*.

In 23 matches and innings at Wankhede Stadium, Virat has made 888 runs at an average of 55.5, with a strike rate of 148.49, with nine fifties and a best score of 92*.

Virat also had a century partnership with Phil Salt, registering his 47th century partnership in T20s, the most by a batter in T20s, outdoing Chris Gayle, who was involved in 46 such stands.

A 120-run stand between Salt (78 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and Virat and a 65-run stand between Virat (50 in 38 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Patidar (53 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and later some brutal hitting from David (34* in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes) pushed RCB to a massive score of 240/4 in 20 overs.

(With ANI Inputs)

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