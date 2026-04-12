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Why Rohit Sharma Left The Field During MI vs RCB Match In IPL 2026 - Explained
Rohit Sharma, batting on 19 off 13 balls, walked off the pitch during Mumbai Indians' chase of 241 against Royal Challengers Benglauru in IPL 2026
Rohit Sharma leaves the field during MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match.© BCCI
Rohit Sharma, batting on 19 off 13 balls, walked off the pitch during Mumbai Indians' chase of 241 against Royal Challengers Benglauru in IPL 2026. MI needed Rohit to stay for long to chase down the target, but an unbeaten Rohit walking off the pitch raised a massive concern. According to reports, Rohit Sharma was struggling with is hamstring and decided to walk off. He is retured hurt, so he can bat again.
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