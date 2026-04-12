Rohit Sharma, batting on 19 off 13 balls, walked off the pitch during Mumbai Indians' chase of 241 against Royal Challengers Benglauru in IPL 2026. MI needed Rohit to stay for long to chase down the target, but an unbeaten Rohit walking off the pitch raised a massive concern. According to reports, Rohit Sharma was struggling with is hamstring and decided to walk off. He is retured hurt, so he can bat again.

More updates to follow...

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