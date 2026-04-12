Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the main protagonists in any Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2026. Fans assembled at the Wankhede Stadium were treated to a Kohli half-century - his 65th in the IPL - which came off 37 balls. Yet, he appeared unhappy. In fact, he did not even celebrate the milestone after reaching it on the second ball of the 15th over bowled by Hardik Pandya. He departed two balls later while trying to break the shackles and looked frustrated. A strike rate of 131.58 may have been the reason. While Kohli was attempting to play the sheet-anchor role, the innings of Rajat Patidar (53 off 20 balls) and Phil Salt (78 off 36 balls) were in complete contrast.

kohli throwing his off his gloves and helmet, man he's so pissed off by himself pic.twitter.com/8gbtBwX9tA — satyam (@noontonightt) April 12, 2026

Virat Kohli looks disappointed after getting out , Still he has scored a half century for not like Virat Kohli's Level.#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/tpDeIZvyJV — flicksX18 (@flicks_X18) April 12, 2026

A rare Kohli failure and yess even this 50 is a failure as per Kohli Standards, even he was unhappy with his innings.



A rare failure from Virat Kohli #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/1LqIrq30RR — Rex⚡️ (@RexUTD7) April 12, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli all registered half-centuries as the defending champions put up an imposing 240 for 4 - the second-highest total this season - against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Salt smashed a 36-ball 78, studded with six boundaries and as many maximums, while stalwart Kohli made a composed 50 off 38 balls, as the duo put on a polished 120-run opening-wicket stand.

Salt was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in his very first over - the team's 11th - providing a huge sigh of relief to MI.

Skipper Rajat Patidar then took over from where Salt left off, scoring a rapid 53 off just 20 balls, laced with four boundaries and five sixes, as RCB made quite a statement.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash