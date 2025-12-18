Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant was reportedly very keen on bringing Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana to his side during the IPL 2026 mini auction. Pant's franchise, however, reached its spending limit and ultimately couldn't secure the sought-after pacer, despite pushing bids up to their maximum threshold. Pathirana ended up being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders with a whooping amount of Rs 18 crore after intense bidding, leaving LSG to recalibrate their bowling plans for the upcoming season.

Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka revealed that Pant had prioritised Pathirana as one of LSG's top targets at the auction. The Sri Lankan pacer, who entered the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore, quickly became one of the most contested names, with LSG, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders engaged in an intense wedding battle.

Goenka admitted that LSG were prepared to go up to ₹17.8 crore for Pathirana, but that was the “absolute limit” they were willing to spend. Once the bids crossed that figure, LSG chose not to push further, with budget constraints stopping them from landing the bowler Pant had badly wanted. He said while speaking to broadcaster JioStar, “Yes, our captain and vice-captain were both very keen on Matheesha Pathirana, as was I. We were also very interested in Anrich Nortje. Pathirana was our priority, and we went up to INR 17.8 crore, which was our absolute limit, we didn't have the purse to go beyond that." With Pathirana slipping away, LSG shifted focus and secured Anrich Nortje at his base price as part of their fast-bowling options. “When Anrich Nortje came up later, we were pleasantly surprised and delighted to secure him at the base price. So overall, it was a very considered, concerted, and well-thought-out decision,” he added.

Goenka explained that Pathirana and fellow Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga were their primary auction targets. He said “We are very close to our primary targets. Our key objectives were to secure one quality international leg-spinner and one reputed international fast bowler. Wanindu Hasaranga was our first-choice leg-spinner, and for the fast-bowling option, it was between Matheesha Pathirana and Anrich Nortje, We are delighted to have acquired two players who were part of our shortlisted three, so we are extremely happy with how the auction has unfolded.”

In the end, LSG walked away with a balanced group of players including Josh Inglis (₹8.6 crore), Mukul Choudhary (₹2.6 crore), Akshat Raghuwanshi (₹2.2 crore), Anrich Nortje (₹2 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (₹2 crore) and Naman Tiwari (₹1 crore). The franchise hopes these acquisitions will strengthen their squad for the IPL 2026 season after a middling performance last year.