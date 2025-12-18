Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming was quite honest while talking about the side's decision of trading Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson. He admitted that the move was executed in order to keep the franchise prepared when MS Dhoni leaves. Notably, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has guided CSK to a record-equalling five Indian Premier League titles. Given Dhoni is at the fag end of his career, CSK need a replacement to fill his shoes in the upcoming years.

The trade was a big call from the franchise as it also included England's Sam Curran. The all-rounder too headed to Rajasthan Royals along with Ravindra Jadeja for Samson as part of the deal.

"For us, the opportunity was there. We felt we were still a little bit light in our opening batting. And we were also looking at the fact that at some point, MS will move on," Fleming said at the IPL 2026 auction.

"Sanju is an international-quality player, and he fills that role very well

"So it's succession planning, but also about refreshing the group and looking at what Chennai will look like in six years, not just two."

CSK are shifting from their mindset of preferring experience over everything. The franchise that was once known as the hub for veteran cricketers is now moving towards roping in more and more youngsters.

The change was seen midway through IPL 2025 when CSK included the likes of uncapped players Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel. Even during the auction on December 16 this year, the franchise splurged a huge sum of Rs 14.2 crore each for uncapped players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.

"As the game has evolved, we might have been a little bit slow to evolve with it. Only halfway through the (2025) tournament we had a big shift and you saw with the players we got in as reserves, there was a shift in what we needed to do," Fleming said.