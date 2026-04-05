Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Liam Livingstone during their IPL 2026 encounter on Sunday. The incident happened on the 8th over of the SRH innings as Livingstone's struggles at the crease came to an end thanks to a brilliant piece of fielding from Pant. The SRH batter tried to paddle a delivery from Digvesh Rathi but ended up popping it off the edge. Pant initially took one step to his left before leaping on the right and completing a brillant one-handed catch. It was a huge wicket for LSG as SRH slumped to the fourth-lowest 10-over total in IPL history as the Ishan Kishan-led side managed to score just 35 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Proper Spidey instincts pic.twitter.com/iydxjclOCu — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 5, 2026

Coming to the match, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both SRH and LSG are looking for early-season stability, albeit with different concerns. SRH have had mixed results so far, suffering a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but bouncing back with a more assured win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On the other hand, LSG come into this fixture following a disappointing loss to Delhi Capitals, where their batting structure and selection decisions were under scrutiny. The move to promote Rishabh Pant to the top order did not pay off, and the middle order struggled after early wickets, leaving them with just 141 on the board. With little margin for error, LSG's bowlers couldn't apply enough pressure.

Heading into this game, LSG must decide whether to persist with their altered batting line-up or revert to a more stable approach to regain their balance and put up a stronger performance.

Winning the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said, “The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out.”

Meanwhile, SRH captain Ishan Kishan said, "Very happy, always good to be in front of the home crowd. Two changes - Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in. Harshal has always done well here, Livi will give us some off-spin. Decision-making is the most important, try well and execute your plans. It's important to get two points, but we need to be calm and take one match at a time.”

(With IANS inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Hammer KKR, Carry MI To 1st IPL Opening Game Win In 14 Years