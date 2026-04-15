Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have themselves to blame for the winless start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. Five games, zero wins and a solitary point -- thanks to a washed-out contest -- see the Knight Riders placed at the bottom of the 10-team points table in the T20 league. For former India cricketer, KKR's crux of the problem lies in the team's auction strategy, especially as their decision not to retain West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell to retire from IPL. The management then went on to buy Australia's Cameron Green in the auction for a record-breaking fee of INR 25.20 crore.

Green, however, has barely been used as a bowler by the Knight Riders. The tall Australian has only bowled two 2-over spells this campaign, picking up one wicket. For Kaif, a retired Russell still remains a better all-rounder than Green, whose price tag has seen the franchise receive plenty of flak.

"Probably the biggest mistake KKR made this season was to make Andre Russell the coach and not use him as an all-rounder. The ploy of keeping him in the KKR dugout and not letting other franchises buy him at auction hasn't worked. Isn't he still a better all-rounder than the Rs 25 cr Cameron Green? The answer is obvious," Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Probably the biggest mistake KKR made this season was to make Andre Russell the coach and not use him as an-rounder. The ploy of keeping him in the KKR dug out and not letting other franchises buy him at auction hasn't worked. Isn't he still a better all-rounder than the Rs 25… — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 14, 2026

Ajinkya Rahane On KKR's Free-Fall

As the Chennai Super Kings secured a commanding 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, skipper Ajinkya Rahane didn't mind throwing the team's batting unit under the bus.

"I thought with the ball, we were treated really well. 190 on this wicket was really good, especially the power play, what they got, 70-odd runs. After that, pulling back to 190 was an amazing job from our bowling unit. I thought initially that with our batting, we just got 36 or 37 runs in the power play. I thought that was really important. In the middle phase, hitting spinners was slightly challenging, but apart from that, the wicket was really good. We needed one batter to bat until deep and then take it in the end," Rahane said after the match.

Rahane also admitted that while KKR backed a settled combination going into the game, the ongoing run of losses has made him and the management contemplate their options.

"I think combination-wise, we thought the combination which we had in the last game, and this was really good. I think it's tough at the moment. Yes, we're not winning matches, it's tough. What is important for all of us as a group is to stay positive, keep our heads up, keep our chins up, and just focus on the moment. We'll have to sit in the dressing room and think about the combinations. We'll have to make any changes. Sometimes you bat with the players, the results are going your way, then it's okay. But if the results are not going your way, then you'll have to think about the combination. But apart from that, I thought it's all about being positive and keeping our heads up," he added.

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