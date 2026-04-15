Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Updates, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defending champions are coming to this clash after a comfortable 18-run win over Mumbai Indians. Their batters are in red-hot form but the focus will be on Virat Kohli's fitness, who did not came out to field against MI due to an injury. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and Co suffered a seven-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans in their previous game. So far, LSG have won two out of their four matches and are desperately looking for another big win. (Live Scorecard)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 Live Updates | RCB vs LSG | IPL 2026