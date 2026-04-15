Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Updates, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defending champions are coming to this clash after a comfortable 18-run win over Mumbai Indians. Their batters are in red-hot form but the focus will be on Virat Kohli's fitness, who did not came out to field against MI due to an injury. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and Co suffered a seven-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans in their previous game. So far, LSG have won two out of their four matches and are desperately looking for another big win. (Live Scorecard)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 Live Updates | RCB vs LSG | IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Live Score: LSG batters need to fire
Despite bowlers coming up with some lion-hearted efforts, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves seventh on the table, and that is largely because of the uninspired outings of their batters. The batting line-up led by Rishabh Pant has yet to hit its strap, and the skipper's own form says it all -- 103 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 130.
RCB vs LSG Live: Kohli's strapped leg
Yaari dosti pic.twitter.com/lgdcrCTITI— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 14, 2026
IPL 2026 Live Score: All eyes on LSG bowlers
The Lucknow Super Giants attack comprising veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi has been impressive so far, finding a way to keep the opposition largely under check. Shami's economy of 6.2 is best in the league among regular bowlers so far, but the trio will need to be on the money every ball against RCB batters on a placid Bengaluru pitch.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Is Kohli fit to play?
Virat Kohli had gone out of the field with an ankle niggle during the previous game against Mumbai Indians, raising some concerns about his availability for Wednesday’s match. But the star batter batted at nets for sometime with a strap around his leg to allay the worries for now.
RCB vs LSG Live: RCB yet to score less than 200
Virat Kohli (162), Phil Salt (178), Rajat Patidar (214), Tim David (221) and Devdutt Padikkal (201), have put all comers through the wringer in IPL 2026. These five batters have combined to smash an astonishing 52 sixes across four matches, the most by any team in this IPL season, taking range-hitting to another level. As a result, they have never scored less than 200 in this IPL so far -- an apt reflection of their marauding batting ideology.
RCB vs LSG Live: RCB rely on strong batting
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will rely on their fearsome batting unit to fire again as they look to dismantle an inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants and pull clear of the mid-table logjam. The Royal Challengers are currently third on the table with six points and four other teams are chasing the reigning champions with four points each.