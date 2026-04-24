Story ProgressBack to home
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Cricket Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Match 34 Virat Kohli Phil Salt Rajat Patidar Tim David Krunal Pandya Josh Hazlewood Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan Jos Buttler Rashid Khan Prasidh Krishna Mohammed Siraj Kagiso Rabada Washington Sundar Bhuvneshwar Kumar Devdutt Padikkal Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2026 News, Schedule , and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.