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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Friday. It is RCB's final league game at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rajat Patidar's side are eyeing their fifth win of the season, and victory would take them up to second spot in the points table. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led GT will be hoping to return to winning ways after a big defeat in their previous match. All eyes will certainly be on the battle between Virat Kohli and Gill, as two stalwarts of Indian cricket clash today. (Live Scorecard)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score | RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Bengaluru:

Apr 24, 2026 18:39 (IST)
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RCB vs GT LIVE: Have a look at squads -

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Apr 24, 2026 18:25 (IST)
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RCB vs GT LIVE: Kohli on cusp of history!

Apart from the Orange Cap, Kohli is eyeing multiple records. He needs 92 runs to become the first player to score 9,000 IPL runs. He is also 49 runs away from 10000 runs in T20s in India, which will also be a record. He also needs one four to complete 800 in IPL, something which hasn't been done before.

Apr 24, 2026 18:16 (IST)
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RCB vs GT LIVE: King vs Prince!

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to witness a "King vs Prince" battle as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill set their sights on the Orange Cap. Gill needs just 59 runs to overtake current leader Abhishek Sharma, while Kohli can also reach the summit if he scores 77 runs or more in tonight's encounter.

Apr 24, 2026 18:03 (IST)
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RCB vs GT LIVE: Can GT mount playoff charge?

Gujarat Titans have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. GT lost their first 2 games, then won 3 in a row, but suffered a heavy 99-run defeat to Mumbai Indians in their previous match. As a result, they currently sit in 7th spot. 

While Shubman Gill has been in great form, he'll hope that the team fires on all cylinders in the second half of the tournament.

Apr 24, 2026 18:01 (IST)
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RCB vs GT LIVE: RCB eye 5th win

RCB have been in the playoff spots for the entire season so far. Rajat Patidar's side have won 4 out of their 6 games, and are eyeing their fifth win of the campaign today. Victory would take them to second spot in the points table.

Apr 24, 2026 17:59 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). We are at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the final time today in the league stage this season.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Cricket Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Match 34 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Phil Salt Rajat Patidar Tim David Krunal Pandya Josh Reginald Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Rashid Khan Arman Rashid Khan Prasidh Krishna Mohammed Siraj Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Washington Sundar Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Devdutt Padikkal Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
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