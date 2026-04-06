Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Tim David left everyone awestruck with his explosive knock against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB posted a massive total of 250/3 in 20 overs, with David emerging as the chief architect of the innings. The Australian power-hitter remained unbeaten on 70 off just 25 balls, an innings that featured three boundaries and eight towering sixes. On the back of this huge total, RCB bowled CSK out for 207 to secure a 43-run victory-their second consecutive win of the season.

Following the match, David was seen sitting in the dressing room with his teammates, where all-rounder Romario Shepherd gave his own animated take on the Australian's innings.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Shepherd jokingly said, "We all know that you (David) take your first five balls and then you just, you know, go." While saying this, the West Indies star made a playful gesture, triggering laughter across the dressing room.

What was that romario,I wasn't expecting this from you



- we we all know that you take your first five ball and then you just, you know, go. pic.twitter.com/vv9o9COhyG — flicksX18 (@flicks_X18) April 6, 2026

Even star batter Virat Kohli couldn't hold back and was seen breaking into heartfelt laughter in response to Shepherd's comment, making the moment even more memorable.

David's 25-ball blitz steered defending champions Bengaluru to 250-3, the highest total in this season's tournament, after the hosts were put in to bat first at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru bowled Chennai out for 207 in 19.4 overs to condemn the five-time IPL winners to a third defeat in as many matches.

Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets for Bengaluru. Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh and Krunal Pandya claimed two each.

Bengaluru top the 10-team IPL table with a better run-rate than Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. All four sides have won their opening two matches.

Bengaluru, who won their first IPL title in 18 attempts last year, started strong after Virat Kohli hit an 18-ball 28, and the rest of the batting kept up the pace and then accelerated.

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