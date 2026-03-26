Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally won their maiden Indian Premier League title last year. The side defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final to clinch the much-coveted trophy. After RCB's victory, only three of the 10 teams in the tournament are yet to win a title. The sides are Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. While PBKS finished as runners-up in 2014 and 2025, DC lost to Mumbai Indians in their only IPL final in 2020. On the other hand, LSG have never made it to the summit clash of the event.

Host Ranveer Allahbadia pointed out this fact to Jitesh in a podcast on his YouTube channel, stating that only PBKS, LSG and DC are the teams that have not won an IPL title yet. On hearing this, Jitesh came up with a funny response.

"Ye teen teams bachi hain (These three teams are yet to win an IPL title)," said the host.

Jitesh, who now plays for RCB, replied, "Bachi rahengi (They will remain titleless)."

Jitesh Sharma did not hesitate pic.twitter.com/QYzSau82Eq — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) March 25, 2026

Jitesh made his IPL debut in 2022 with Punjab Kings. He played for the franchise for three seasons before being bought by RCB. Playing for the 2025 title-winners, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 261 runs at an average of 37.29 and a strike rate of 176.35. His best score of the season was 85 not out.

While the Delhi and Punjab sides have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, LSG became a part of the tournament in 2022.

The 19th edition of the IPL kicks off on March 28 with a match between defending champions RCB and SunRisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On the following day, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in another big clash of the weekend.

Meanwhile, PBKS will play their first game of the season against Gujarat Titans at Mullanpur on March 31.