RCB Full Squad, IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the IPL 2026 mini auction with a purse of Rs 16.40 crore. RCB lifted their first-ever IPL title earlier this year, beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB retained their biggest pillars, including franchise icon Virat Kohli and dependable middle-order contributor Rajat Patidar, while also strengthening depth across bowling, and all-round options. They released England batter Liam Livingstone, India star Mayank Agarwal and others. However, pacer Yash Dayal, who has been in major off-field controversies, was retained. (Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT AT THE AUCTION:

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.

RELEASED PLAYERS: Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee.