Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to miss a star overseas bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Amidst uncertainty over Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood, RCB have been dealt another blow, as their Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara is reportedly not going to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Thushara, who was acquired for Rs 1.6 crore by RCB, has failed to achieve the necessary fitness points in order to get an NOC.

As per a report by Sri Lanka-based outlet NewsWire, Thushara has been denied an NOC by SLC despite not being currently injured. The reason behind this is that the national board continues to have concerns regarding his overall fitness levels and his ability to bowl regularly in matches.

Sri Lanka Cricket recently adopted a stricter fitness policy, making it mandatory for players to pass certain performance tests before they're granted an NOC to play in franchise leagues.

Thushara being unable to pass the fitness test means that he's all set to be ruled out for the entirety of IPL 2026, culminating in an additional blow for RCB just two days ahead of their campaign opener on March 28.

SLC's strict fitness policy has also seen the likes of pacer Matheesha Pathirana and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga not get an NOC yet. Fast bowler Eshan Malinga also received an NOC only recently.

RCB's pace-bowling concerns have mounted of late. Josh Hazlewood is yet to arrive in India with Cricket Australia yet to be completely happy with his recovery. Yash Dayal, who faced charges of rape in 2025, is also unavailable for the entire tournament due to "personal reasons".

With Thushara also out, New Zealand's Jacob Duffy may have to carry the pace-bowling burden for RCB along with the inexperienced but talented Mangesh Yadav and the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar.