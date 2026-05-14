Royal Challengers Bengaluru grabbed the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table after a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday. Virat Kohli led by example as he slammed an unbeaten 105 to guide his team to victory. It was a huge boost to their dreams of reaching the Playoffs as they now have 16 points from 12 matches. However, with just 2 matches remaining, they can still finish outside the Top 4. If they lose both of their remaining matches - against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, they will find themselves in an extremely difficult situation. Even if they win one of their matches, they will have 18 points and it can come down to Net Run Rate (NRR). Three teams - Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals - have a chance of reaching 18 points and RCB can end up losing their Playoffs spot solely based on NRR.

Depending on results, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad can also end up reaching or crossing the 18-point mark.

When it comes to KKR, they need to win all of their remaining 3 matches and it will take their tally to 15 points. While they are still in the race, the three-time winners need a lot of results to go their way in order to finish in the Top 4.

Despite RCB claiming the top spot in the points table, it is Gujarat Titans who have the best chance of finishing in the Top 4 right now. According to Star Sports, the Shubman Gill-led side has a 94.8 per cent chance of reaching the Playoffs.

RCB are second with a 92.6 per cent chance followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (64.7) and Punjab Kings (62.8).

Chennai Super Kings are fifth with a 41.7 per cent chance while Rajasthan Royals currently have a 40.6 per cent chance.

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