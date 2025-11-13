With the Indian Premier League 2026 retention deadline just round the corner, rumours regarding possible player trades have come into focus. At the top of it remains the Ravindra Jadeja-Sanju Samson trade. Multiple reports have suggested that Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are in talks for a possible swap. While RR are reportedly giving Samson to CSK, the five-time champions are set to swap him with two players in return - star all-rounders Jadeja and Sam Curran.

The potential move of Jadeja to RR might see the player captain the side, claimed a News18 CricketNext report. The all-rounder has put forward his demand to lead the side, keeping it ahead as a part of the deal, the report added. It further stated that the announcement of the trade will be made in a couple of days.

Sanju has been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade. He remains the side's all-time leading run-scorer with a tally of 4027. After the 2025 season, he reportedly informed RR management that he wanted a change, prompting the team to explore trade options with other franchises. The wicketkeeper-batter was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

On the other hand, Jadeja has been an integral part of CSK since joining them in 2012. Apart from the two years when CSK were suspended, Jadeja has been part of the franchise's core for over a decade, contributing to three of their five IPL titles. He was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction as CSK's second-choice player after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The all-rounder has played 254 IPL matches. He is CSK's leading wicket-taker with 143 scalps.

It is worth noting that Jadeja was appointed CSK captain in the 2022 season, but he was removed midway due to the poor results of the franchise. The leadership was handed back to Dhoni.

Interestingly, RR was Jadeja's first IPL team; he made his debut for them in 2008 as a 19-year-old and was part of their title-winning squad that year.

