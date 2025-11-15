There has been a lot of chatter over all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's possible move to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 and Sanju Samson coming to Chennai Super Kings as part of a sensational trade deal. Over the past few days, the move has been dissected by several experts and it has already created a major buzz among the fans. During Day 1 of India's first Test match against South Africa on Friday, Harsha Bhogle wondered whether Jadeja will be impacted by the 'noise' off the field. However, former India coach Ravi Shastri promptly put the doubts to rest and said that a player of Jadeja's calibre is aware of his priorities and will not be swayed by the conversations over the IPL trade.

"The talk is more for people on the outside. They are more interested in where he's going and how much he is making. I think he knew where he was going from the beginning. He was very clear, and his focus was cricket. Let the noise happen on the outside. Noise always happens in India. You know what you want, you know what's coming in your back pocket. I'll give you that, I mean, now. He is far too experienced. He's a gun cricketer, this fellow. I know, just the way he played in England. Over 500 runs in the series," Shastri said on commentary.

Earlier, former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin also provided his verdict on Jadeja's possible move.

"I totally get the emotional angle of the fans regarding Jadeja's exit from CSK, but I am obliged to say that this is very unlike CSK. The sentiments of the fans are completely justified. CSK's identity was built on stability and trust in its players, and that was a huge message. This is how CSK built a quality brand. Of course, it was all built around Dhoni, there is no doubt about that, and that is why this particular piece of news is a bit difficult for a lot of fans to digest. I am actually looking at it (the trade) again, and again, and again, and I am thinking CSK have probably missed a trick," Ashwin said on his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"All I have seen on Instagram over the last few days is about how they are all feeling bad about Jadeja leaving the franchise. Even in the comment section of the videos, people are abusing us, as if we had traded Jadeja out. They are telling me to ask CSK to stop the trade. In my view, this is a trade of chalk and cheese. In many ways, RR got the slot they needed to fill, and CSK got the face that they wanted," he added.