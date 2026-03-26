What will MS Dhoni's role be for Chennai Super Kings? The former captain's presence is always a confidence boost for the five-time champions. But even his ardent fans would agree that the Dhoni of now is not the same as the Dhoni of five years ago. Dhoni only plays the IPL, and from the videos available on social media, it's clear that the legendary captain is putting in all the effort to turn up in top shape for Chennai Super Kings. But will he be used as an Impact Player?

Former India and CSK star Ravichandran Ashwin was asked whether he sees MS Dhoni playing all the matches and keeping wickets. Ashwin's reply was interesting.

"I think Dhoni will have a critical role in supporting this new bowling line-up on the field. What happened last year with MS? I was also there last year. MS wanted to play the last three overs, but the top order did not score much, and he had to come in around the 10th to 12th overs. This time, they have added power in the top order to avoid this. Maybe this time, out of 14 games, he will get to bat higher only in 3-4 games; otherwise, he will only come in at the end. His biggest role will be in keeping, setting the field, and giving a shoulder to Ruturaj. He can be the big brother," he said on Ash ki Baat.

"I do not agree that he has to stay on the Impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. I am not in agreement with him being an Impact Player. He 100 per cent believes he can contribute, and that's why MS is playing. Otherwise, he is the sort of guy who will not hang around.

"We are seeing his videos. He has been practising for the last three months. 'Mujhe khelna hai, aap ko jo bhi sochna hai socho' (I will play, you can think whatever you want). That is the message he is giving. I don't think he is your top-six batter, but he can play a double role. He can be a compass for Ruturaj. If he wouldn't be playing, he wouldn't be practising this hard. I think MS will keep wickets and will bat at No. 7."

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India icon MS Dhoni cannot play as an Impact Player - and if he does, it is time for the 44-year-old to "hang up his boots.