Former India off-spinner R Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings' embattled skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a great opportunity to regain form in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, after Ayush Mhatre set the tone with his explosive cameo. SRH defeated CSK by 10 runs in Hyderabad on Saturday. After posting 194/9 following brisk half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH restricted CSK to 184/8. Despite a 13-ball 30 from Mhatre, CSK's chase faltered due to tight bowling from Eshan Malinga (3/29 in 4 overs).

"It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn't need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the powerplay. It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form.

"After Ayush Mhatre's wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball, it's not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.

Ruturaj is currently experiencing one of his most difficult periods in the IPL, with only 82 runs in his first six matches of the 2026 season. This poor form has seen him average just 13.67 with a strike rate of 112.33.

While Malinga shone with the ball for SRH, Praful Hinge, who started his IPL career with a historic three-wicket opening over, leaked plenty of runs in his second game but bowling coach Varun Aaron was supportive of his new pacer and called him a long-term prospect.

Aaron also heaped praise on Malinga for his performance.

"Eshan Malinga is a very underrated bowler. Since the start of the campaign, he has bowled very well. Especially when the ball reverses, he becomes even more effective towards the death overs.

"He can bowl at around 145 km/h, has a sharp bouncer, and can nail the perfect yorker. He is a pure T20 bowler with all-round ability. I believe he can take the new ball as well, not just for us going forward, but even for Sri Lanka." On Praful experiencing two extremes in two matches, Aaron said, "We have been watching the IPL for so many years, that is the league in a nutshell. You can take three wickets in the first over, like Praful Hinge did in his first game, and on another day, you can go for 15 runs in an over. So, it's a good learning for him.

"He has witnessed the two extremes in just two games. You might not have bowled well in your first three overs, but you are still able to execute yorkers under pressure and make a comeback in last over, that's character. I think Praful Hinge is in there for the long run." In the day's first match, David Miller redeemed himself with two sixes in last over to guide Delhi Capitals to a nervy win against RCB, having failed to do so in an earlier game against Gujarat Titans when just two runs were needed off two balls.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara hailed Miller's redemption for DC in crunch moments against RCB.

"DC were under pressure, the first six against Shepherd changed everything. When you need a big over at the end, that first six is very important, and things became a little easier for him after that.

"David Miller would have been under pressure, having not been able to cross the finish line in one of the earlier games, even though he had taken them very close. So, doubts can creep into your mind, but he is such an experienced batter, in good form, and Tristan Stubbs was also there.

"They had the confidence of scoring those runs in the final over because they knew RCB would have to bowl their sixth bowler at the end. They were waiting for it, and eventually finished the game." DC knocked off 15 runs in the final over to emerge winners by six wickets against RCB.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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