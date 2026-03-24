The Rajasthan Royals ownership race is over, and a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani has emerged as the winner. The consortium reportedly acquired 100 per cent of the franchise at a valuation of $1.63 billion (Rs 15,286 crore). Somani is the founder of IntraEdge, Academian, and Truyo.AI. He is backed by American businessman Rob Walton, of the Walmart family, and the Hamp family, who own majority stakes in National Football League (NFL) side Detroit Lions. Sheila Ford Hamp also has roots in the Ford family, who are co-owners of the Ford Motor Company.

This deal is the costliest in history and, as a result, Rajasthan Royals has become the most expensive franchise ever. According to reports, the change in ownership will kick in after IPL 2026.

Meanwhile, RR announced Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Sam Curran for the Indian Premier League 2026 season after an injury ruled the English all-rounder out of the tournament.

Curran, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, was traded to RR along with Ravindra Jadeja as the five-time champions acquired Sanju Samson from the inaugural winners.

“We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam's calibre so close to the start of the season. Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side,” said Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket and head coach at the franchise.

“Rajasthan Royals (RR) have picked a player replacement for injured Sam Curran for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Dasun Shanaka will join RR for INR 2 Crore as a replacement for Curran. Dasun Shanaka has represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is and has over 3350 international runs and 86 wickets in international cricket against his name. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has previously played for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL,” read IPL's statement.

(With IANS inputs)