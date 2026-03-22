Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing their IPL 2026 home matches at multiple venues, claiming that the 2008 champions' title bid could be affected by this factor. The Riyan Parag-led side will play their first three home matches in Guwahati, while the remaining four will be held at a different venue. Ashwin, who played for RR for three seasons, suggested that while the overall team combination looks better than it was last season, playing home matches at different venues might be detrimental for them.

"I thought their team got a slight upgrade when they got both Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. But they have a lot of things going for them, as well as not going for them. They haven't been playing at one venue and that is just not fair. I know Riyan Parag is the captain and he will get Support in Assam. I understand all that, but if you want to play, play the entire season there only," said Ashwin.

Ashwin also recalled his time as captain of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) when his side had to play some of its home matches in Indore.

"I was the Kings XI Punjab (now renamed as Punjab Kings) captain when we had to play a few matches in Indore and that is a huge factor. I know there is gate collection and fan support," he added.

PBKS have maintained their tradition of splitting their home matches across multiple venues, with a portion of their matches at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The venue hosted two games last season; however, their match against the Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway due to security concerns following a red alert in Jammu and cross-border tensions.

RR's campaign will get underway against the Chennai Super Kings on March 30 in Guwahati.