Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal after the side's IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Thursday. The southpaw scored 39 off 27 balls in the game with the help of seven fours. Padikkal bats at the number three position for RCB, and Ashwin wants him to take up the same role for the Indian Test team. For a long time, India stuck with Shubman Gill for the batting spot before looking ahead to Sai Sudharsan. However, both players failed to make noticeable contributions that could cement their place.

Padikkal has already played two Test matches for India in 2024. Batting at number four and three, he has scored a total of 90 runs in three innings. Ashwin wants him to get an extended run at number three.

"I want Devdutt Padikkal to be India's No. 3 in Test cricket. He has batted so well, and he deserves to be an incumbent Test player for India. He should be given a long-term chance," said R Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel.

"If you look at his sixes, it is all about the timing. When I see his batting, I feel that there is a little bit of Dinesh Karthik's imprint. He is very proactive against spinners. He was there with me in RR, and at the time, he used to play spinners on the back foot. Now, he plays the reverse sweep and sweep. He also has the feet usage," he added.

Sudharsan, who was the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025, currently holds the number three batting position for India in Test cricket.

"Padikkal was the front runner in the race for Test cricket team, but Sai Sudharsan surpassed him. Sudharsan is also a good player, but he batted ahead of Padikkal. How did he get that opportunity? Because he was the Orange Cap holder in IPL. Whether it is right or wrong, if you perform in IPL along with First-Class cricket, your selection becomes much more easier. But I am happy, Padikkal's talent and ability is coming out this season," Ashwin concluded.

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