Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi has taken IPL 2026 by storm. The 22-year-old notched his third consecutive IPL half-century on Saturday, smashing a career-best 90 in a high-pressure chase against Mumbai Indians. Rizvi walked in with DC reeling at 7/2 while chasing 163 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite initial struggles, he stitched together a crucial stand with Pathum Nissanka to steady the innings. After playing second fiddle to Nissanka during their 66-run partnership, Rizvi exploded following the Sri Lankan's dismissal. (RCB vs CSK LIVE Updates)

He eventually fell for a scintillating 90 off just 51 deliveries-an innings laced with seven fours and seven sixes-virtually sealing a second consecutive win for his side.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views on Rizvi's performance, highlighting how the batter was striking the ball so cleanly on a pitch where others struggled.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin also suggested that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a mistake by releasing Rizvi ahead of last season, adding that DC hit the jackpot with the youngster, especially considering the bargain price they paid for him.

"I want to talk about Sameer Rizvi. What a batter he is. We talk about talent scouting, we will have our eye on some player, and he gets picked in the auction, and we are happy for them. This guy was selected in CSK's team, two years ago. He gave okay-okay performances, and he was shining in those. CSK released him, they could have retained him for just 3 or 4 crores," said Ashwin.

"DC got him for just 95 Lakh in the auction, and they have got return of investment, maybe 10 or 20, or even 100 times. It was a difficult pitch, and he was able to control the bat swing. Nobody was able to time the ball well. But the way he was batting, it seemed like he was batting on a different pitch," he added.

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