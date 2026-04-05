RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in their IPL match in Bengaluru on Sunday. Sent in to bat, Devdutt Padikkal slammed a 29-ball 50, while opener Philip Salt made a 30-ball 46 to provide the platform. Skipper Rajat Patidar (48 off 19 balls) and Tim David (70 off 25 balls) then hit some lusty blows, smashing 99 runs in 36 balls to take RCB to a mammoth 250 for three, the highest total of this IPL season In reply, CSK folded for 207 in 19.4 overs with Sarfaraz Khan (50) and Prashant Veer (43) contributing the most. Jacob Duffy (2/58), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41) Krunal Pandya (2/36) and Abhinandan Singh (2/30) shared the wickets for RCB. (Scorecard)
Here are the Highlights of RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026 match -
It's a wrap!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru march into their next encounter with four points already in the bag, while Chennai Super Kings continue their quest for their first point on the table. As both sides regroup and look ahead to their upcoming assignments, stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the latest updates and insights from the sporting world.
The action continues tomorrow (Monday) as Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. Do join us for what promises to be another exciting contest. For now, it’s time to sign off — good night and take care!
RCB vs CSK Live: RCB win by 43 runs!
OUT! Abhinandan Singh gets the wicket of Matt Henry. Phil Salt takes the catch at deep mid-wicket. Royal Challengers Bengaluru outplayed Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs for their second consecutive victory. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. suffer their third defeat on the trot. Contrasting starts for both sides so far!
RCB 250/3(20)
CSK 207 (19.4)
RCB vs CSK Live: RCB on verge of win!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are almost there. They need to bowl only eight more deliveries to put a formal stamp on their second consecutive victory in IPL 2026.
CSK 197-9 (18.4)
RCB vs CSK Live: OUT!
OUT! Suyash Sharma gets his first wicket. He deserved it for the way he bowled so far in this innings. It was a googly from the spinner and got some extra bounce on it. Jamie Overton sliced it to the long-off.
Jamie Overton c (sub)Jacob Bethell b Suyash Sharma 37(16)
CSK 178-8 (16.1)
RCB vs CSK Live: CSK need 73 in 24!
13 runs came off the third over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Are CSK still in the game? They need 73 more to win off the remaining 24 balls.
CSK 178-7 (16)
RCB vs CSK Live: WICKET!
OUT! Prashant Veer departs! That is the end of a good cameo from the Rs 14.2 crore CSK star. He sliced the Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery and Rajat Patidar took a good catch diving forward at extra cover. Chennai are seven down.
Prashant Veer c Rajat Patidar b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 43(29)
CSK 165-7 (15.1)
RCB vs CSK Live: Economical over!
Another good over from Suyash Sharma. Just eight came off it. Chennai Super Kings need 86 runs in 30 balls, with the asking rate going over 17.
CSK 165-6 (15)
RCB vs CSK Live: 4, 6, 4, 4 - Prashant Veer on fire!
CSK's Rs 14.2 crore recruit, Prashant Veer, took Krunal Pandya on and smashed the spinner for three fours and one six.Chennai Super Kings need 94 runs in 36 balls. They need almost 16 per over.
CSK 157-6 (14)
RCB vs CSK Live: Economical over!
Suyash Sharma puts more pressure on Chennai Super Kings with a three-run over. CSK need 112 runs in 42 balls. The asking rate has gone over 16. They need two to three boundaries per over to stay alive in the chase.
CSK 139-6 (13)
RCB vs CSK Live: CSK need 115 in 48!
Romario Shepherd was given one over and he leaked 19 in it. Jamie Overton smashed two consecutive sixes and a four. Chennai Super Kings need 115 runs in 48 balls. They continue to fight in the big chase.
CSK 136-6 (12)
RCB vs CSK Live: What a catch! Shivam Dube is OUT!
Shivam Dube departs, thanks to a terrific catch from RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma! Abhinandan Singh bowled a good length delivery outside off-stump and Dube got a thick inside edge on it while trying a pull shot. The ball was dying to the right of Jitesh, but his timely dive helped him grab a stunner.
CSK 108-6 (9.5)
RCB vs CSK Live: FOUR! Over the wicketkeeper!
Krunal Pandya had been banging in short consistently and Shivam Dube got a thick top edge this time that ran away over the wicketkeeper for a four. Chennai Super Kings need 146 runs in 66 balls.
CSK 105-5 (9)
RCB vs CSK Live: Asking rate over 13!
Chennai Super Kings are truly under pressure. They need 157 runs off 72 balls, with the asking rate going over 13 at the moment. They have their hopes pinned on Shivam Dube, who could actually be their hero tonight.
CSK 94-5 (8)
RCB vs CSK Live: OUT! Second wicket for Krunal!
Krunal Pandya strikes again! This is his second wicket in just five balls! It was bowled fuller from the left-arm orthodox and Kartik Sharma got a top edge as he tried to play a sweep shot on it. Abhinandan ran to his left from short third and took the catch.
Kartik Sharma c Abhinandan Singh b Krunal Pandya 6(3)
CSK 84-5 (6.5)
RCB vs CSK Live: OUT! Sarfaraz departs!
Krunal Pandya strikes! He has removed Sarfaraz Khan! The right-handed batter jumped out of his crease to smash a big one but missed it completely. Jitesh Sharma collected the ball and cleaned up the bails. CSK are four down.
Sarfaraz Khan st Jitesh Sharma b Krunal Pandya 50(25)
CSK 77-4 (6.1)
RCB vs CSK Live: FIFTY FOR SARFARAZ KHAN!
Sarfaraz Khan has slammed his fifty in just 24 balls! This has been a really good counter-attack from the youngter. His knock leads CSK's fightback in this massive chase after an extremely poor start.
CSK 77-3 (6)
RCB vs CSK Live: 6, 4, 4, 6 - An over of 23 runs!!!
Jacob Duffy has been smashed for 23 runs in his third over! Sarfaraz Khan smashed the pacer for a six and two fours, while Kartik Sharma finished his over with a stylish biggie. Chennai Super Kings need 187 runs in 90 balls.
CSK 64-3 (5)
RCB vs CSK Live: 10 off the over!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues from his end and he was smashed for 11 runs this time. Sarfaraz Khan hit the veteran pacer for a four and a six. Chennai Super Kings need 210 runs in the remaining 96 balls.
CSK 41-3 (4)
RCB vs CSK Live: WICKET! Sanju Samson is GONE!
Third single-digit score for Sanju Samson in IPL 2026! He is off to an extremely poor start this season. Once again, Samson tried to create room for himself and lost his wicket. He ended up serving the first slip with a thick outside edge. RCB are completely dominating CSK.
CSK 30-3 (2.5)
RCB vs CSK Live: OUT! Huge record for Bhuvneshwar!
Another one bites the dust! Ayush Mhatre has handed an easy catch to the fielder at mid-off. With the scalp, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become first-ever pacer and just the second bowler in IPL history claim 200 wickets. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sits at top with 224 wickets.
Ayush Mhatre c Rajat Patidar b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1(3)
CSK 10-2 (1.2)
RCB vs CSK Live: OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad is GONE!
OUT! RCB continue to keep CSK under the pump! Jacob Duffy has sent back the opponent captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over of the chase. Gaikwad got a thick outside edge on it to the first slip.
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Devdutt Padikkal b Jacob Duffy 7(3)
CSK 9-1 (0.5)
RCB vs CSK Live: RCB POST 250/3!
Thirteen runs came off the final over from Anshul Kamboj. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have posted a humongous total of 250 on the board. Tim David and Rajat Patidar put on an unbeaten 99-run stand off just 35 balls. David slammed 70 off 25, while Rajat Patidar hit 48 off 19.
RCB 250-3 (20)
RCB vs CSK Live: SIX! OUT OF GROUND!
This is insane stuff from Timmmmm David!!! Jamie Overton bowled a length ball and David butchered it away for a six over the deep square leg. The ball went over the shade, going out of the ground. 30 runs came off the over.
RCB 237-3 (19)
RCB vs CSK Live: 21-BALL FIFTY FOR TIM DAVID!
That is a BIGGIE from Tim David over long-on. It takes him to his fifty in just 21 balls. Terrific hitting this is from the RCB giant! CSK bowlers are looking clueless at the moment.
RCB 225-3 (18.4)
RCB vs CSK Live: HUGE BLUNDER FROM KAMBOJ!
On the fifth ball of the over, Anshul Kamboj made a massive blunder. He cleaned up Tim David but had overstepped on the delivery. On the free hit, David smashed the pacer for a six over long-on. Fourteen came off the over. RCB have two more overs to go in the innings.
RCB 207-3 (18)
RCB vs CSK Live: Hat-trick SIXES from Tim David!
6, 6, 6 - The big man Tim David smacked CSK spinner Noor Ahmad for a hat-trick of sixes in this over. A total of 21 runs came off it, with Noor finishing his quota with figures of 0 for 49. RCB are only seven away from the 200-run mark.Before the start of the over, Karthik Sharma came in as CSK's Impact Player with Khaleel Ahmed making the way for him.
RCB 193-3(17)
RCB vs CSK Live: 6, 4, 6 - Patidar on fire!
This is batting of the highest quality from Rajat Patidar! He butchered Khaleel Ahmed's deliveries in the 16th over, which fetched RCB a total of 19 runs. Patidar slammed two sixes and a four. He has moved to 40 off just 14.
RCB 172-3 (16)
RCB vs CSK Live: OUT! Cleaned him up!
OUT! Jamie Overton has cleaned up Devdutt Padikkal! Some relief for CSK at the moment! It was a yorker delivey aimed at leg stump. The RCB southpaw moved across and tried to play a lap shot. He missed it and the ball hit the timber.
Devdutt Padikkal b Jamie Overton 50(29)
RCB 151-3 (14.1)
RCB vs CSK Live: FIFTY FOR DEVDUTT PADIKKAL!
Back-to-back fifties for Devdutt Padikkal! What a start to IPL 2026 for the southpaw! He has smashed his half-century in only 28 balls this time. RCB are on a roll while helpless CSK badly look for a breakthrough!
RCB 151-2 (14)
RCB vs CSK Live: 50-run partnership in just 15 balls!
SIX from Rajat Patidar! The run fest continues for RCB! The partnership for the third wicket reaches 50 in only 15 balls. Sensational piece of batting from the duo of Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal.
RCB 143-2 (13.1)
RCB vs CSK Live: SIX from Rajat Patidar! 100 up for RCB!
Noor Ahmad pitches a fuller ball outside off stump, and new batter Rajat Patidar takes on the challenge. He smashes it for a six to the square of the wicket despite a fielder there in the deep. The fielder ran to his right, but all went in vain as the ball comfortably crossed the rope. 100 is up for RCB.
RCB 104-2 (11.1)
RCB vs CSK Live: Phil Salt is OUT!
Big wicket for Shivam Dube! He has trapped Phil Salt. It was a slower bouncer and Salt could not time it well. He ended up finding Noor Ahmad at deep mid-wicket. Brilliant bowling from the CSK all-rounder. He has capitalised on the pressure put on by Noor Ahmad in the previous over.
Phil Salt c Noor Ahmad b Shivam Dube 46(30)
RCB 93-2 (10.4)
RCB vs CSK Live: Good bowling from Noor!
That was a tight over from CSK spinner Noor Ahmad. He conceded only four runs in it. Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt didn't take any risk against the star bowler. Smart approach this is from the RCB batters.
RCB 91-1 (10)
RCB vs CSK Live: 11 off the over!
Jamie Overton was brought into the attack, and he conceded 11 runs in his first over. Devdutt Padikkal went across and clipped the fifth delivery over short fine leg for a four. He then took a single to retain the strike. The partnership for the second wicket is now 50 runs.
RCB 87-1 (9)
RCB vs CSK Live: Phil Salt on 41!
Phil Salt continues to fire on all cylinders. Spin was introduced into the attack with Noor Ahmad bowling the first over. The bowler was smashed for a big six through a slog-sweep by Salt on the fourth ball. 10 came off the over.
RCB 76-1 (8)
RCB vs CSK Live: SIX, FOUR from Phil Salt!
A short ball from Anshul Kamboj, and that has been clobbered away for a biggie by Phil Salt. A ball later, Kamboj pitches it short again, and Salt pulls it in front of square for a four. The RCB opener is on fire. He takes a single on the final delivery to retain the strike. Fifteen came off the over.
RCB 66-1 (7)
RCB vs CSK Live: FOUR to end the Powerplay!
A good length ball from Khaleel Ahmed and that has been smashed away by Phil Salt for a four through the right of mid-on. Eight came off the over. The Powerplay ends here with RCB scoring 51 in it while losing the an important wicket of Virat Kohli.
RCB 51-1 (6)
RCB vs CSK Live: Virat Kohli is OUT!
4.3 - Virat Kohli is GONE!!! Anshul Kamboj took only three deliveries to provide CSK with a crucial breakthrough. Good bowling from Kamboj and equally good field placement. Kohli wanted to go for a big one and he ended up hitting it high in the air. Dube ran in from long-on and took the catch.
Virat Kohli c Shivam Dube b Anshul Kamboj 28(18)
RCB vs CSK Live: SIX! Big record for Kohli!
3.2 – That is a stunning SIX over deep mid-wicket from Virat Kohli's bat. With this shot, Kohli races to 15 runs and breaks his own record of scoring the most against an opponent. Kohli now has 1,161 runs against CSK -- the most by a batter against an opposition. He surpassed his previous record of 1,159 against Punjab Kings.
RCB vs CSK Live: VIRAT KOHLI DROPPED!
2.3 - Oh, dear! Shivam Dube has dropped Virat Kohli on the latter's score of 7!!!! Kohli wanted to go downtown but failed to get his timing right. He ended up hitting it high in the air. Dube ran back from mid-on but dropped the catch. Bowler Khaleel Ahmed could not believe what he saw. He sat down in surprise with both his hands on his head.
RCB vs CSK Live: Another good over!
Only six runs came off the Matt Henry over. This is some disciplined bowling from CSK and equally good fielding, especially near the fence. It is worth noting that RCB are yet to smash their first boundary of the innings.
RCB 11-0 (2)
RCB vs CSK Live: The match begins!
The action is underway at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Phil Salt sliced the Khaleel Ahmed delivery over backward point and that gives RCB their first runs on the board. Salt and Virat Kohli steal three runs.
RCB vs CSK Live: Impact substitutes -
Chennai Super Kings Impact subs: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer.
RCB vs CSK Live: Here are the starting XIs -
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed.
RCB vs CSK Live: Here's what Patidar said -
"We were looking to bowl first, but it looks like a hard pitch, so we're happy to bat. It's a fresh wicket. The boys played well in the last game and we're looking to continue here. The way everyone played in the last game was tremendous, everyone had clarity in their role and they are high in confidence. We're going with the same side," said RCB captain Rajat Patidar.
RCB vs CSK Live: Gaikwad on Dhoni's availability -
"We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it taks time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us," said CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
RCB vs CSK Live: CSK opt to bowl vs RCB!
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 game tonight. Both the teams are unchanged, informed the captains of both sides at the toss.
RCB vs CSK Live: Will rain impact the game?
There is a forecast of a cloud cover around 7 PM IST in Bengaluru, but the good news is the rain is likely to stay away. Check the weather forecast here -
RCB vs CSK Live: Samson off to poor start
Sanju Samson, the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2026, has started his IPL 2026 campaign in the yellow jersey on a poor note. The wicketkeeper-batter has been dismissed for 6 and 7 in his two innings so far.
IPL 2026 Live: Kohli chasing big record
Virat Kohli already holds the record for scoring the most runs against a single opponent. He has scored 1,159 runs against Punjab Kings. If the right-handed batter manages to score 14 runs tonight against Chennai Super Kings, he will break his own record, reaching the mark of 1,160 runs against CSK.
IPL 2026 Live: Virat Kohli in red-hot form!
Despite being active in only one format in international cricket, Virat Kohli continues to maintain sensational form. The right-handed batter kick-started his IPL campaign this year with an unbeaten 69 off 39 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB fans will expect a similar knock from him on his home ground tonight.
RCB vs CSK Live: Have a look at squads -
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Satvik Deswal
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes.
Welcome everyone!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 11 of the Indian Premier League 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Chennai Super Kings at their home ground — the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru — tonight. Stay connected to this space for live scores and updates related to the game.