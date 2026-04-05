Royal Challengers Bengaluru march into their next encounter with four points already in the bag, while Chennai Super Kings continue their quest for their first point on the table. As both sides regroup and look ahead to their upcoming assignments, stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the latest updates and insights from the sporting world.

The action continues tomorrow (Monday) as Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. Do join us for what promises to be another exciting contest. For now, it’s time to sign off — good night and take care!