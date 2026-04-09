As the entire cricketing spectrum expresses sympathy with Delhi Capitals batter David Miller over his 'no-single' call which cost the team the IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans, Ravichandran Ashwin stands baffled, stunned and bemused by the decision. Miller's decision to deny his teammate Kuldeep Yadav a score-levelling single on the penultimate delivery of the match proved incredibly costly as DC lost the match by 1 run. Ashwin, sharing his honest opinion on the incident, said he would've forced Miller to take a single had he been in Kuldeep's place.

For Ashwin, the fundamentals are clear. Miller's decision to retain strike would've made sense if Delhi had to score 4 or 6 runs from the final 2 balls. But, with 2 runs needed in 2, Ashwin doesn't see the logic behind denying Kuldeep a single.

"I am thinking what could have happened to Kuldeep and David Miller. If I was Kuldeep, I would have pushed him to the other end. I can't understand. I can't fathom it. It is just beyond me. It is bonkers," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Because if you want 4 runs or 6 runs, it was right. You need 2 runs. And what are the odds? You can take 1 run. Kuldeep will at least get into the bat. Or if he doesn't, you can run away. Even if Kuldeep gets bowled, in a 210 game, if you reach the Super Over, you have done well. I am not able to wrap my head around it," Ashwin further said.

While Ashwin admitted that anyone can make a mistake, he is unable to find logic in the idea behind Miller's decision to turn down the opportunity of a score-levelling single.

"Mistakes can happen with anyone. Everybody can make a mistake. No doubt about it. I am sure David Miller is feeling absolutely gutted at this point of time. But I am not able to wrap my head around the thinking. What was the thinking? I don't know, man. Delhi has such a strong team. We talked about it. But still, I told you that Delhi might find a way to kick themselves out of the tournament. If you lose like this, you are doing two things," Ashwin said.

Ashwin Furious Over Miller: "It's Just Bonkers"



Ashwin: "I was thinking about what David Miller was doing. If I were Kuldeep, I would have literally pushed him to the other end and run! I just can't understand it; it's beyond me, it's bonkers."



- When you need four or six… pic.twitter.com/3Qvr0mo9gl — AkCricTalks (@AKCricTalks) April 9, 2026

Ashwin, who has also played for the Delhi Capitals in the past, feels Miller's decision has not just shaken the confidence of his team but also given Gujarat a morale boost for the remainder of the campaign.

"One, you have shaken the confidence of your team. And second, if a team like Gujarat Titans lost today, they will come back from the tournament thinking how they will reach from here. They will think.

There will be a catch-22. But you let them come back from the tournament. But you gave them a lifeline while you're still stuck at 4 points," he asserted.

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