After finishing as the runners-up in 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 31 against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS broke their decade-long dry run and qualified for the playoffs after 11 years. They even reached the 2025 final, where they fell short by just six runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, missing out on their maiden IPL title. This season, PBKS will look to build on that momentum with a reinforced squad.

At the mini-auction, PBKS retained their core group and added only four new players, including Australians Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis.

Strengths

One of PBKS' biggest strengths in the 2025 season was their opening pair-Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya-who consistently gave explosive starts. Prabhsimran scored 547 runs in 17 matches, while Priyansh contributed 475 runs.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, batting at No. 3, will again be a key asset. In 2025, he finished as Punjab's highest run-getter with 604 runs in 17 matches. His form will be crucial in anchoring the innings. Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh also produced exemplary performances last season.

In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen delivered multiple match-winning spells in 2025 and will look to replicate their heroics in 2026. The additions of Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett further strengthen the pace attack.

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar will once again be pivotal in the middle overs.

Weaknesses

The lack of a reliable middle order was one of PBKS' biggest weaknesses in the final against RCB - a concern that may haunt them again this season. The team still lacks a stable, dependable middle-order batter. While players like Marcus Stoinis and Nehal Wadhera offer potential, their inconsistency could pose challenges for PBKS in the long run.

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal