Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi didn't just grab attention with his 93-run blitz against the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Tuesday, but also with his intriguing "A" celebration. When asked about the reason behind the gesture, the 15-year-old said that he did it for no reason. Sooryavanshi kept the matter close to his heart, refusing to divulge into the details during the post-match presentation ceremony. However, speaking to RR official Romi Bhinder after the game, the opening batter revealed that the celebration was for his mother.

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi said that the gesture was for his mother, whose name starts with 'A'. For the unversed, the IPL prodigy's mother's name is Aarti Sooryavanshi.

"This... I dedicated it to my mother. Her name starts with 'A'. So, I didn't really want to tell everyone," he said.

When asked if "it's a personal matter", Sooryavanshi responded: "Personal... I wouldn't call it a 'matter', but I just didn't want to make a big deal out of it to anyone, because I would like to continue doing this. But... it was actually for her."

When presenter Murali Kartik had asked Sooryavanshi about the celebration after the match, he had said it didn't hold any meaning. In fact, he added that the same was the case with his celebration in the last match.

"Sir, I don't know. I just do something new every match. I don't really plan it. There's no meaning behind it. Even the celebration I did in the last match had no meaning. I just keep trying new things," he had said.

In a chase of 220, winning the powerplay is crucial, but Sooryavanshi showed that continuing momentum is even more crucial when the target is so huge. The Royals needed a flying start, but Sooryavanshi began a little cautiously. That is when Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up. He took on the bowlers and scored 43 quick runs. That aggressive knock gave RR the momentum they needed early on.

Once Sooryavanshi got his eye in, the game changed. He started finding the gaps and clearing the boundaries with ease. But he needed time to settle. Jaiswal's intent at the other end provided that time. It allowed the teenage sensation to play himself in without worrying about the run rate. And once he was set, he tore the bowling attack apart.

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