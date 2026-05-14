Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday. It is a crucial game for PBKS, who have slipped from the top spot in the points table with four consecutive defeats. PBKS need to win at least two of their remaining three league matches to confirm their entry into the playoffs. Ahead of the match against MI, PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh shared his approach against the opposition team's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"I recently played Bumrah during MI match. My plan was simple that I won't give my wicket to him. He was tough to face, but, at the same time, I would like to attack him. For us, every match is a contest to win. So, we will not see bowler, we will just see the ball. We could just think about a comeback," said Prabhsimran in a video uploaded by Star Sports on X.

#PrabhsimranSingh is ready for the BOOM challenge!



The #PBKS opener opens up on his approach against #JaspritBumrah ahead of PBKS' all-important clash vs #MI in the Race to Playoffs. #TATAIPL Race to Playoffs 2026 #PBKSvMI | THU, MAY 14, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/A5DAaPmd8p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 14, 2026

IPL 2026 has been an extremely poor season for Bumrah so far. The ace India pacer has managed to pick up only three wickets in 11 matches while bowling at an economy rate of 8.51, which is quite high by his standards.

Senior India pacer Umesh Yadav said Jasprit Bumrah has been trying too many things, and that is the reason for his inconsistent run this IPL, while experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has succeeded because of his clear planning and ability to deliver in both the Powerplay and death overs.

Bhuvneshwar is the highest wicket-taker so far in IPL 2026, with 22 wickets from 12 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Bhuvi's and is his team's planning is clear. He bowls in Powerplay and death, and his game plan is set. He is able to swing in both ways," said Umesh on JioHotstar.

"Bhuvi is consistent with his line and length, and variation and Bumrah is trying a lot of things which is creating problems for him.

"Bumrah is not consistent this season for Mumbai sometimes. He is sometimes asked to bowl in Powerplay and sometimes he comes to bowl in situations not under pressure. That is affecting him. MI needs to create chances for Bumrah for attacking and give him chances to take wickets."

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