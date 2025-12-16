PBKS Full Squad, IPL 2026: IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings head into the mini auction with the second lowest purse among all the ten franchises. With only four slots left to fill, PBKS have a purse value of Rs 11.5 crore. Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS reached the final of IPL 2025, where they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs. Despite losing the final, the 2025 season was a terrific one for PBKS as they reached the Playoffs and the final after 11 years. Ahead of the auction, PBKS released Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, and Pravin Dubey. (Full List Of Sold, Unsold Players | IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS BOUGHT AT THE AUCTION:

CURRENT SQUAD AND RETAINED PLAYERS: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Paila Avinash, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RELEASED PLAYERS: Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Kuldeep Sen, Pravin Dubey.