The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year PSL ban on Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka. Shanaka, after initially being named in the Pakistan Super League, joined IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals side in the Indian Premier League. The PCB has also banned Blessing Muzarabani for two years for the same reason but his agent Rob Humphries claims his player never signed any contract with a PSL franchise so his ban is unjustified and should be reviewed.

The PCB said on Monday that after a comprehensive review of the recent contractual developments involving Shanaka and Lahore Qalandars, the player's unilateral withdrawal from the tournament on March 21 constituted a clear breach of both the player registration terms and the tripartite agreement.

"The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework," the PCB said.

Shanaka led Sri Lanka in this year's T20 World Cup.

Shanaka was in March confirmed as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran in the Rajasthan Royals camp for IPL 2026. Shanaka joined Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 crore.

"Dasun Shanaka will join RR for INR 2 crore as a replacement for Curran. Shanaka has represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is and has over 3350 international runs and 86 wickets in international cricket against his name," an IPL release said.

The 34-year-old Dasun Shanaka made a solitary appearance in the IPL for Gujarat Titans in 2023, playing three matches.

"We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam's calibre so close to the start of the season," RR head coach and team director Kumar Sangakkara said in a statement.

"Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side," he added.

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