Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru could not register a win at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in an IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. RCB scored 175/8 in 20 overs while batting first. In reply, DC chased down the target in 19.5 overs. During the IPL clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli scored 19 off 13 balls, hitting three fours at a strike rate of over 146. While the score was modest, his attacking intent was clearly visible. Kohli has developed a more aggressive approach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, marked by a significant rise in his attacking-shot percentage from 2021 to the current season.

Apart from his aggressive batting strategy, Kohli has remained sharp in the field. During the RCB vs DC match, he insisted on a DRS review off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling after the umpire had adjudged opener Pathum Nissanka not out. Kohli could be heard insisting, "Out hai." The review proved him right, with the decision overturned.

Since 2021, there has been a steady shift towards a more aggressive batting approach from Kohli in the IPL. In 2021, his attacking-shot percentage stood at 40.6 per cent, which rose to 50.3 per cent in 2022. The numbers jumped further in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, registering 62.5 per cent, 64.3 per cent and 68 per cent respectively. In IPL 2026, his attacking-shot percentage has crossed into the 70s, standing at 72.8 per cent.

In six innings so far this season, Kohli has scored 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 157.32, including two fifties, with a highest score of 69*. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the season.

Turning to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli (19 off 13 balls, with three fours) put together a 52-run opening partnership. Salt (63 off 38 balls, with four fours and three sixes) was the standout performer with the bat, while the other RCB batters failed to capitalise on their starts. RCB were eventually restricted to 175/8 in 20 overs.

For DC, skipper Axar Patel (2/18), Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) and Lungi Ngidi (2/39) picked up two wickets each, ensuring that RCB could not fully exploit their promising beginnings.

With ANI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss