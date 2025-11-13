Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth has shared his views on the potential trade deal involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Reports have been doing rounds that RR captain Sanju Samson is set to join CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran are likely to go the other way as part of the deal. However, Srikkanth has raised concerns over the same, saying that while CSK will be gaining a wicketkeeper, they'll be an all-rounder short if the move materialises. While Srikkanth was full of praise for Samson, he highlighted that CSK already have a wicketkeeper in Urvil Patel if they want to groom someone to replace franchise icon MS Dhoni.

"Without Jadeja, who's your all-rounder in CSK? Having an all-rounder is very important; it's the key role in the T20 format. I am not discounting Samson, who's superb. I've been reading that Sanju Samson will slowly be developed as the successor to Dhoni. But for that, you've Urvil Patel already. He's also a wicketkeeper batter," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

The former BCCI selector labelled Jadeja as a "match-winner", adding that CSK would need to find an able replacement for him, which makes the deal even more questionable.

"By leaving Jadeja, CSK will have to scout for another all-rounder. Someone like Cameron Green is not a tried and tested material. He's not a great all-rounder. He's a batter who can bowl and fill in the four overs. He's not a deadly bowler. Jadeja can win matches with his batting, bowling or fielding," he added.

The Samson-Jadeja-Curran deal could be finalised in the coming days, with all the three players open to the switch.

Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals were Jadeja's first IPL team. He made his debut for them in 2008 as a 19-year-old and was part of their title-winning squad that year. Jadeja represented RR in the first two seasons but was suspended in 2010 by the IPL for attempting to negotiate a contract directly with Mumbai Indians, which was against the rules. After serving the ban, he played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

Since joining CSK in 2012, Jadeja has been an integral part of the franchise. Apart from the two years when CSK were suspended, he has remained a core member of the team for over a decade, contributing significantly to three of their five IPL titles.