Former India batter Mohammad Kaif described KL Rahul's unbeaten 152 as a vintage effort but said the pain of defeat would overshadow the brilliance of the innings after Delhi Capitals (DC) went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a record-breaking chase in IPL 2026. Rahul's 152 not out off 67 balls, the highest score by an Indian in IPL and men's T20 cricket, powered Delhi Capitals to a formidable 264 for 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, it was not enough as Punjab Kings chased down 265 with seven balls to spare in one of the most extraordinary run chases in the tournament's history.

“He played a special knock; this was vintage KL Rahul. The way he attacked the bowlers was pure class. He drove through the covers, pulled over square leg, and lofted straight down the ground. No bowler was spared. Every delivery was treated with intent,” Kaif told Jio Hotstar.

Rahul found strong support from Nitish Rana, who smashed 91 off 44 balls, as the duo added 220 runs for the second wicket to put DC in a commanding position.

Despite the massive total, Punjab Kings came out all guns blazing, with Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya giving a flying start before skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 71 to seal victory.

Kaif highlighted the harsh reality of the sport, where even extraordinary individual performances can end in disappointment.

“He remained unbeaten in the end, yet ended up on the losing side. That is the cruel side of cricket; KL Rahul must be shattered. This innings will be remembered, but the defeat will hurt more than the runs," he added.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul was awarded the player of the match trophy for his brilliant knock despite ending on the losing side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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