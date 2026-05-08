Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran had a heated exchange during an IPL 2026 game in Lucknow on Thursday. Krunal bowled a bouncer to Pooran and the batter hit it down the ground. The ball fell short of long-on fielder and Pooran managed to take a single. As he got to the other end, Krunal approached him and exchanged a few words. While it seemed things ended there only, both the players were seen with each other in the post-match scenes.

Things are heating up in this Revenge Week clash!



A contest within the contest is brewing between #NicholasPooran and #KrunalPandya! #TATAIPL Revenge Week 2026 #LSGvRCB | LIVE NOW https://t.co/gEprGnf2A7 pic.twitter.com/C2oqmrYF0X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2026

A video is going viral on social media in which Pooran grabs Krunal by his collar. However, it seemed like a friendly interaction as their discussion ended on a positive note, with both players sharing a handshake.

Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya having a friendly banter? pic.twitter.com/hyYoj2J0d7 — Deepu (@deepu_drops) May 8, 2026

Mitchell Marsh smashed a blistering century while Prince Yadav dazzled with the ball as LSG kept themselves alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race with a nervy nine-run DLS win over RCB in their rain-curtailed clash.

With as many as three rain interruptions causing close to an hour's delay, the contest was eventually reduced to 19 overs per side.

The win helped LSG snap a six-match losing streak while also handing them their first victory at home this season.

Invited to bat, Marsh (111 off 56 balls ) unleashed a ferocious century before repeated rain breaks disrupted LSG's momentum as they posted 209 for 3. However, the target was revised to 213 after one over was lost due to rain.

LSG bowlers, led by Prince (3/33), then held their nerve to restrict the defending champions to 203 for 6.

Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami provided LSG the removing Jacob Bethell in the opening over. Three balls later, Prince Yadav produced a sensational delivery to bamboozle Virat Kohli.

Reeling at 9 for 2, Devdutt Padikkal (34) and skipper Rajat Patidar (61) launched a spirited recovery. The duo stitched together a 95-run stand for the third wicket.

Just when the game appeared to be slipping away, LSG skipper Pant brought Prince back into the attack, and the move paid immediate dividends.

The pacer dismissed Padikkal off the very first ball of the over with a sharp caught-and-bowled effort before removing Jitesh Sharma soon after.

Patidar followed four balls later as Aiden Markram completed a fine running catch, triggering a mini collapse as RCB lost three wickets in quick succession.

Tim David, Krunal Pandya (28 not out) and Romario Shepherd (23 not out) kept the chase alive with late blows, but Digvesh held his nerve superbly to defend 20 runs in the final over.

(With PTI Inputs)

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