Former India captain Anil Kumble hailed Shubman Gill's match-winning century in Qualifier 2 as a perfect example of leadership under pressure, describing the Gujarat Titans skipper's unbeaten knock and authority at the crease as the defining factors behind his side's march into the IPL 2026 final. Gill produced a sublime 104 off 53 deliveries to lead Gujarat Titans to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, successfully chasing down 215 and securing a title clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The innings, his fifth IPL century, came at a crucial juncture after Gujarat's disappointing defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1.

Reflecting on the knock, Kumble said Gill's intent was evident from the outset as he took control of the chase and never allowed Rajasthan's bowlers to settle.

“It was clinical. The way he approached his batting, you could see that he was really switched on and wanted to get to that final. He would obviously have been disappointed with the performance against RCB in Qualifier 1,” Kumble told JioStar.

The former India head coach pointed to Gujarat's aggressive mindset during the powerplay, where Gill and opening partner Sai Sudharsan laid the foundation for the record chase with a 167-run opening stand. He said, "But the way he batted, he just took the bowlers on. As Sai Sudharsan mentioned, they wanted to go hard in the first over, make a statement, and then continue from there."

Gill's innings stood out not only for its strokeplay against pace but also for the manner in which he handled Rajasthan's spin options. Kumble particularly highlighted the Gujarat captain's footwork against Ravindra Jadeja, one of the tournament's most experienced spinners.

“The way Shubman batted, not just against the fast bowlers but even against spin, was outstanding. He used his feet brilliantly against Ravindra Jadeja,” the former spinner stated.

For Kumble, the hallmark of the innings was the complete absence of risk or fortune. Gill remained in total control throughout the chase, finding boundaries at regular intervals while ensuring the required rate never became a concern.

“It was a chanceless, classic innings, a typical Shubman innings. To reach a final with a hundred, it was truly a captain's knock,” he concluded.

GT, the 2022 champions, will now face defending champions RCB as both teams eye a second IPL trophy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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