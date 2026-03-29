MI vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2026: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians host three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening match of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. MI managed to reach Qualifier 2 last year after finishing the league stage as the fourth-placed team, but it was evident that they lacked the depth to go all the way. KKR, on the other hand, finished eighth last season, having lifted the title the previous year in 2024. The visitors carry some local flavor in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the young Angkrish Raghuvanshi to Mumbai, but they have some pertinent questions to answer even before the first ball has been bowled.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, March 29.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7 PM).

Which TV channels will telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 match will be streamed live on JioStar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)