Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has advised Mumbai Indians (MI) to make full use of veteran player Rohit Sharma. The former Mumbai Indians captain was mostly introduced as an Impact Player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. As a result, he was not seen in action during MI's fielding in a number of matches. Ahead of the upcoming season, Pathan has said that MI should keep the 38-year-old player on the field and take advantage of his leadership skills.

Notably, Rohit, under whom MI won five titles, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain of the franchise ahead of IPL 2024.

"The key will be his mindset and how Mumbai Indians utilize it. Last year, he was used very effectively as an impact player, and I believe it is very important for him to stay on the field. On the field, he can assist the captain and his mind is always working as a leader. MI will use him as an impact player. But when you have a player who has been a successful captain and has won trophies, you should make maximum use of him. Bring him onto the field and leverage his leadership to the fullest," said Pathan in a video on his YouTube channel.

Rohit has scored over 400 runs in each of the last two IPL seasons. In 15 matches in 2025, he piled up 418 runs at an average of 29.86 and a strike rate of 149.29. He scored four fifties.

"In the 2025 season, Rohit Sharma's strike rate improved, his average went up, and his performances were much better, and he also scored big runs. He will bring that positive into this season. Rohit Sharma's batting is crucial for the team because when you watch him in the IPL, you know he's a much better player than this. Whatever he did last year, he will look to take it even further," Pathan added.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on March 29.