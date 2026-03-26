Mumbai Indians will begin their quest for a record sixth Indian Premier League title with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be eager to put its best foot forward after finishing on a good note last season. Following a poor start, MI bounced back strongly to reach Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings. The new season gives Mumbai another chance to clinch their first title in six years.

Mumbai last tasted IPL glory in 2020. Since then, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the side. The team failed to qualify for the playoffs the next season and followed it up with a bottom-place finish in 2022. MI improved significantly and played Qualifier 2 in the 2023 season before once again finishing at the tenth spot the next edition.

MI step into IPL 2026 with a strong playing XI. They have a power-packed batting line-up along with an experienced pace-bowling attack. The spin department, however, might be something that could concern MI.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Schedule

March 29 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Delhi - 3:30 PM IST

April 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - Guwahati - 7:30 PM IST

April 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

April 20 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST

April 23 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

April 29 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

May 2 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

May 4 - Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

May 10 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians - Raipur - 7:30 PM IST

May 14 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Dharamshala - 7:30 PM IST

May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST

May 24 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Mumbai - 3:30 PM IST