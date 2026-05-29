Mumbai Indians' torrid run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to see Hardik Pandya pay the highest price by losing his captaincy, a report has claimed. Hardik, under whose leadership Mumbai won just 4 of their 14 league-stage matches, has been unable to get the best out of his team. However, the crisis at the Mumbai Indians extends far beyond the captain; the report further claims that the coaching staff are unhappy with several senior players in the squad, even labelling them 'not coachable'.

Leading a franchise like the Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL title five times, is far more challenging than it appears on paper. When Hardik arrived from the Gujarat Titans, whom he had led to back-to-back finals, there was considerable resistance within the squad over the all-rounder succeeding Rohit Sharma. While fans eventually warmed to Hardik, who was originally scouted and developed by MI, little has changed in terms of on-field results.

Hardik, who replaced Mumbai Indians' poster boy Rohit as captain ahead of the 2024 season, simply has not done enough to retain his leadership role. Consequently, the franchise may need to undergo a massive overhaul before it can dream of adding a sixth IPL title to its trophy cabinet.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a number of veteran players ignored the coaches' instructions, opting instead to follow their own instincts on the field. These players have now been warned to remain 'coachable'.

"The coaching staff were very clear in their message to the senior players that, regardless of where they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended a strategy backed by data, but the players chose not to follow it," a source revealed.

READ | Rohit Gets Key 'Captaincy Appointment' Role, Hardik To Quit Mumbai Indians

While a final decision regarding Hardik's captaincy has not yet been formalised, a Mumbai Indians veteran confirmed that discussions are ongoing.

"There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option will be weighed, and many questions need to be addressed. Moving forward, can Hardik continue as captain? Or does he remain in the team purely as a player?" the MI insider questioned.

Meanwhile, sources have told NDTV that Hardik himself is seeking a new challenge. He is reportedly set to submit a request to leave the franchise following a 'relationship breakdown' with the management.

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