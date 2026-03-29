Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni is set to be ruled out of IPL 2026 until the end of April, according to a report. This comes a day after CSK confirmed that their former captain will miss the first two matches of the season as he is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), the 44-year-old could miss up to six games for the six-time champions. His availability for the high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on April 14 also remains uncertain.

"It is definitely a big blow for us and we'll have to deal with it," the report quoted a CSK official as saying.

It has been confirmed that Dhoni did not travel with the squad to Guwahati for their opening match against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

"He is taking rest and we want him back as soon as possible," he added.

Dhoni has continued playing the IPL ever since retiring from international cricket in 2020.

The 44-year-old's future in the IPL becomes a topic of intense discussion following CSK's campaign every season. Considering Dhoni only plays the IPL, it becomes tougher to maintain match fitness.

Though Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of the side, Dhoni is the de facto leader of the franchise having stayed with them since 2008 barring the time they were suspended from the competition.

Dhoni played 14 games in the previous IPL and batted lower down the order to provide the final flourish to the innings. He has also had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement and underwent a surgery in 2023.

In Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson is likely to keep the wickets for CSK. Samson was traded by CSK from Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

(With PTI Inputs)