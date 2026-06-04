The hype surrounding 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to grow, not just in the world of cricket, but beyond. Despite not even playing a single game for India at senior level, Sooryavanshi's breathtaking IPL 2026 campaign has made him a household name among young and old. Sooryavanshi's rise has also brought recognition to his home state of Bihar, from where only a handful of international cricketers have emerged in the past. Popular presenter Ridhima Pathak emphasized on this aspect, stating that Sooryavanshi is the "PR that Bihar needed".

Speaking in a video on Instagram, Pathak mentioned that Sooryavanshi's emergence has given the state of Bihar something to be proud about.

"As a child, when we were asked in school or college where we came from, we hesitated to say we were from Bihar, because Lalu Prasad Yadav had left no such reputation for Bihar. But then two amazing things happened: first, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and second, the film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Both of these instilled a bit of swagger among Biharis. However, all of this good PR went to Jharkhand, which had separated from Bihar and become a new state," Pathak said in her video.

"But now, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged. He is an out-and-out Bihari. Now, no Bihari will shy away from saying they are Bihari. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just the right PR that Bihar needed," she stated.

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible season

At the age of 15, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player in IPL history to win both the Orange Cap (most runs) and 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) award. Sooryavanshi smashed 776 runs in 16 matches at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 237.30, sending world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to the cleaners.

Sooryavanshi, who hails from the city of Samastipur in Bihar, has now been touted by many experts to be in line for a senior India debut.

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