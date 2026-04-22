'Thala' MS Dhoni is back and is expected to feature in his first game for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. As the two most successful franchises in the T20 league's history square off on Thursday, Dhoni is likely to be spotted behind the stumps, donning the wicket-keeper's gloves after a long wait. Former CSK all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin confirmed that Dhoni has been declared fit for return and is expected to replace the franchise's new recruit, Sanju Samson, in the wicket-keeper's role.

Dhoni's return is all but confirmed after he was spotted in the nets for CSK, practicing both batting and wicket-keeping. He looked in a relaxed mood before his batting session and even faced the team's overseas pacers, Matt Henry and Jamie Overton, in the nets. There were also no visible signs of the calf problem.

"I've never seen Dhoni keeping in the nets before-never in my life. Today he was keeping, which means he is going to take the wicket-keeping gloves, and Sanju would have to take an outfield role or might come in as an impact player. And I'm 100% sure that he will play tomorrow (day after). I've heard that he is fit and good to go," said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel.

RAVI ASHWIN CONFIRMED MS DHONI PLAY AGAINST MI



Ravi Ashwin Said ,



"MS Dhoni is now 100 percent fit. MS Dhoni will definitely play against Mumbai. MS Dhoni will do the wicketkeeping, and Sanju Samson will field."



Great News For CSK ! pic.twitter.com/dsAsk9ELL0 — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 21, 2026

Dhoni was initially expected to be out of action for a couple of weeks but ended up missing the first 25 days of the new season.

The Super Kings have had many injury issues to face over the past week, with pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batsman Ayush Mhatre ruled out for the remainder of the season. The franchise is yet to name replacements for the two players.

It isn't just CSK who are set to receive a boost; Mumbai Indians also confirmed that all-rounder Will Jacks is ready for Thursday's match. The Englishman practised with the team on Tuesday and is likely to be in contention for a spot in the playing XI against Chennai.

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