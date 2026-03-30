As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare for their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) also offers the team a glimpse into the future. Samson was brought by CSK in a trade deal with RR before the IPL auction. For the franchise, Samson's recruitment isn't only an attempt to solve a current problem but also the future, as MS Dhoni's potential long-term successor. Ahead of the match against the Royals, Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan dropped a big update on Dhoni's unavailability for the opener, confirming Samson will keep wickets.

Since the time Samson was signed by the franchise, speculations over the wicket-keeper's role has been going rife. While it isn't yet known what the situation will be once Dhoni is fit, Samson is going to keep wickets, at the start at least.

"See, obviously, Sanju will be keeping because his MS Dhoni is not going to play. Sanju's form is great and he's been knocking well in the nets also. So we're hoping that he'll give the impact that CSK is looking for during the current season. Of course, we have Ruturaj, who is also capable of taking the team to higher levels, and his captaincy is one which definitely will lift the team," Vishwanathan said.

Vishwanathan also gave a little glimpse into the future, expressing confidence that the wicket-keeper from Kerala is going to be a great bet for the franchise in the future.

"As far as Sanju is concerned, we don't want to put any pressure on him because we know his capabilities. I have not spent much time talking to Sanju, as I met him only a couple of days back, and during practice, I would never go and disturb him. I'm very confident that Sanju, with his abilities and his form, will be a great bet for us," he added.