Lucknow Super Giants dropped a massive hint regarding a possible trade move involving Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Shami joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he ended up having a disappointing season and many experts as well as fans believed that the franchise can end up releasing the veteran ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. While a number of franchises like Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders were reportedly in the race for the pacer, it looks like LSG have emerged as the winner.

The franchise took to their social media account to post a picture of the iconic set of deliveries that Shami bowled to Ben Stokes before dismissing him during the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and England in Lucknow. While Shami's name was not mentioned in the post, the hint was enough to leave the fans buzzing on social media.

Just thinking about this Ekana moment for no reasonpic.twitter.com/qxn8XNl2Ei — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 14, 2025

India Test captain Shubman Gill acknowledged that it is tough to leave out a bowler of Mohammed Shami's quality, but said the team is looking ahead strategically, keeping in mind the conditions and upcoming series.

Shami, 35, was left out of India's 15-member squad for the two home Tests against South Africa, scheduled to commence on Friday at the famed Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Before his most recent snub, Shami had openly expressed his disappointment about being sidelined from India's recent Test fixtures.

The reason behind Shami's absence was pinned to his lack of fitness. The seasoned quick made a case for his return with a sizzling performance for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy against Gujarat. Shami returned with figures of 5/38 in the second innings at Eden Gardens, his 13th five-wicket haul for Bengal and inspired his side to a commanding 144-run victory.

With 15 wickets at 10.46 after four innings, Shami knocked on the selectors' door. However, Shami was left out once again, which indicated management's intention to move on from him.

Speaking on Shami's absence from the upcoming Test series, Gill told reporters during the pre-match press conference, "I think there are not many bowlers of his quality. However, you also have to consider the bowlers who are playing right now. They have done such a terrific job. You can't ignore the performances of someone like Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna. We all know what Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have been doing in Test cricket. Sometimes it's very difficult. Players like Shami bhai have to miss. I think it's important for us to be able to know what the next series that we are playing is and where we are playing, and to try to plan ahead."

(With PTI inputs)