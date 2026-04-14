Beyond Mohammad Shami's outstanding spells for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, the franchise's Global Cricket Director Tom Moody said the veteran pacer has impressed him with his "wisdom and leadership characteristics." Out-of-favour India quick Shami has led the LSG attack, taking four wickets in as many matches, but his economy rate of 6.2 has made his efforts all the more spectacular.

"As we know, he's a world-class bowler. He's come off a very good domestic season, so he's got the work underneath him as well. He looks fit and strong. We know that he brings a unique skill set with the new ball, swinging it both ways and being a real threat in the powerplay," Moody said on the eve of their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

But Moody sees Shami's value far beyond his on-field performances.

"He's been terrific for us because he's the senior figure in our bowling attack. He's got great wisdom and leadership characteristics, and he's bringing all that to the table for us. What makes him good is his durability, his ability to swing the ball early, and his pace is still right up there. He's bowling in the high 130s, which is as good as it has been throughout his career. It's a credit to him that he's in that condition," he added.

Moody also did not read too much into the lukewarm form of Nicholas Pooran, who has made just 41 runs from four matches at a poor strike rate of 85.

"Obviously, Nicky is fully aware of the slow start he's had. We've got absolutely 100 per cent confidence in what he brings to the table. As I say, class is permanent. And I'm sure the opportunity tomorrow night, at a venue where batting can be something that top-order players enjoy - with the size of the ground and the surface - could well be the tonic that Nicky needs.

"So everyone knows he's a world-class player and a threat. Like anyone else, he can have a little lean patch, but look out for the counter-punch," he said.

Providing a positive update on the recovery of injured express pacer Mayank Yadav, Moody said: "The likes of Mayank and Mohsin (Khan) have had quite long-term injuries, so our medical team has worked exceptionally hard over the last few months to get them up and ready to play.

"They are all ready now. Mohsin will probably do a final test tomorrow to see whether he's available for selection. As far as Mayank is concerned, he's also ready to go. He didn't jump into our thought processes early in the tournament purely because he was still a little underdone - just in terms of bowling and the loads any bowler needs to feel comfortable.

"But we feel that has now reached a point where he's ready to go. He's worked exceptionally hard. One thing that has worked well for us so far is that our bowling has been pretty solid. We just haven't really produced the runs to support that."

Meanwhile, RCB's young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar said he has been working on his game during periods when he was not part of the playing XI.

"I was playing an IPL game after a while, but the process remained the same. The work we've put in over the last year was all about preparing for match situations, and in the last game I focused on executing my plans," Rasikh said, while emphasising learning from senior pros.

"I always want to help the team. (Josh) Hazlewood is a big legend and an important part of the team. I always try to contribute wherever I can," he added.

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