Veteran Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami received the 'ChatGPT IQ Award' in the Lucknow Super Giants dressing room following the loss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Shami did not take any wickets, but he slammed a last-ball six to take the match to a Super Over, and it was his throw that led to Angkrish Raghuvanshi's controversial 'Obstructing the field' dismissal. In a video released by LSG on their social media, assistant coach Lance Klusener listed Shami's performances in the match and mentioned the dismissal while handing him the award. Klusener said, Shami showed presence of mind to affect the dismissal.

Elite skill, Super Giant mindset!



Shami claims the ChatGTP Match IQ Awardpic.twitter.com/NZSKA9hQ9p — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 27, 2026

Shami's throw hit Raghuvanshi while he tried to return to his crease and the third umpire decided that he intentionally came in between the ball and the wicket-keeper.

Raghuvanshi was on Monday fined 20 per cent of his match fee for his emotional outburst after being given out for obstructing the field during his side's IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR won the game via Super Over on Sunday night.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batter & wicket-keeper, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 38 against Lucknow Super Giants," read an IPL statement.

"Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.” The incident occurred in the fifth over, when, after being given out for ‘obstructing the field', Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout.

Raghuvanshi admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

(With PTI inputs)

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