Some admissions, some confessions, and a little bit of reflection, that was Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel's post-match presentation ceremony after the defeat against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Axar admitted his side was below par in their eight-wicket loss to CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, conceding that the team was 10-15 runs short with the bat, and on a sticky pitch, they missed the point of difference a set batter could offer. On a pitch that was offering some assistance to bowlers, Axar said that he "missed his partner" Kuldeep Yadav, despite the chinaman spinner bowling 3 overs for 34 runs in the game.

"Obviously, the way the wicket was playing in the first innings, I felt that yes, 155 was a good score. But since we were playing with eight batters, I felt we were about 10-15 runs short," Axar said after the match ended, with Sanju Samson hitting an unbeaten 87 in a successful chase for CSK.

Reflecting on the surface, Axar said conditions eased out for set batters but remained tricky for new ones. "I feel it got a little better, but I think the difference was made by the set batter. When a batter is well set, it feels like there is nothing in the pitch, but I still feel there was something in it.

"For a new batter coming in, it was not easy. Yes, it wasn't easy for new players because, you know, the length balls were holding up, sometimes staying low, and occasionally even bouncing after holding. So I feel it was very difficult for new batters. But when set batters were playing, it looked easier. You could see the way Sanju took the game forward."

Despite the defeat, Axar took positives from the batting efforts of Sameer Rizvi (40 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (38) despite the top five batters' collapse. Kuldeep, who hasn't had the best of IPL 2026 campaigns, looked ineffective with the ball on the day. Though Axar didn't criticise the left-arm spinner for the lack of wickets, he made his feelings known about his ineffectiveness.

"Yes, obviously, considering our batting, I think that's a positive. Even after losing five wickets, the way we finished at the end was good. So yes, that is a positive. But I feel in bowling, I missed my partner Kuldeep (lethaleness)."

With the playoff race tightening, Axar stressed the need for clarity and urgency, especially with DC to face Kolkata Knight Riders in another home clash on Friday. "Yes, obviously, we cannot afford any mistakes now. So we have to go in with a clear mindset that whatever time or chances we get, we must win."

With IANS Inputs

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